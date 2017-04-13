Steelers’ Cornerback briefly detained at Mobile airport

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was briefly detained when airport security agents in Alabama found an unloaded pistol in his carry-on bag.

Mobile Regional Airport police chief Brian Fillingim says Golson was stopped Wednesday and questioned before being allowed to board his flight. He says similar incidents happen at the airport a couple of times a month and that the Transportation Security Administration typically imposes fines.

Fillingim says his officer told him that Golson “was extremely nice, polite, didn’t give him any problems whatsoever.”

The Steelers drafted the former Mississippi player in the second round in 2015. Golson spent the past two seasons on injured reserve for shoulder and foot injuries.

