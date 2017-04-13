Martial Arts Instructor Arrested for Child Sex Crimes in Ocean Springs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 48-year-old martial arts instructor has been arrested in Jackson County, Miss. and charged with two counts of child sex crimes.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Allen Todd Pisarich was arrested after allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct toward kids that he knew and had contact with regularly.

Pisarich was the owner of Academy of Mixed Martial Arts in Ocean Springs.

The investigation into Pisarich started in November of 2016 after the first allegations were made. The investigation will continue and additional charges against him could be filed.

Pisarich is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile known to him.

He is expected to be in front of a judge on Monday for a bond hearing.

If you have any additional information about Pisarich, please call the Jackson County Sheriff at 228-769-3065 or Mississippi CrimeStoppers at 877-787-5898.