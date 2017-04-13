Live Traffic Update: Fender Benders Cleared in Mobile

7:25 am – If you’re headed out the door in the next few minutes on this Thursday, good news. The Bayway continues to look good both directions running smoothly. A little busier though in the westbound Lanes, but it’s the just time of the morning for that. No problems on the causeway through both tunnels were looking good as well. Mobile police cleared all of their earlier accidents so no new problems spots. Highway Patrol not on the scene of any accidents as well. Pretty quiet through the school zones in Mobile as Mobile County Public Schools are on spring break. We’re not seeing delays there. In Baldwin County, those kids are still in school so be careful through those areas.

6:55 am – We continue to roll along smoothly right now. If you need to take the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes…no problems. Along the Eastern Shore and looking good through both the Bankhead and George Wallace tunnel this morning. We’re down to one fender bender in Mobile, Northbound I-65 exit ramp to Springhill Avenue but it’s off to the side of the road. Beyond that I-10 and I-65 look good, no problems right now. In downtown, we’re running smoothly. In West Mobile on I-10 as well.

6:35 am – Our first check of traffic here on your Thursday reveals things are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now. Both directions flowing along nicely without any delay, no problems through either of the tunnels as well. In the Mobile area, we’ve got a few problems spots to deal with including Halls Mill Road there in front of the Golden Corral, Dauphin Street at Springdale Boulevard and I-65 Northbound at Springhill Avenue. All of these accidents are just fender-benders. We’re problem-free through the downtown area and no issues at the I-10 / I-65 interchange.