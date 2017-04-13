House Vote on Alabama Gasoline Tax Increase Delayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers delayed a vote on a proposed gas tax increase to pay for road and bridge construction after the bill ran into heavy opposition.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Thursday that the bill is likely dead for the session.

Under the proposal, the state gas tax would have risen by four cents per gallon this year and another two cents in 2019. It could rise by another three cents in 2024.

Rep. Bill Poole, the bill’s sponsor, says the state must eventually do something to address crumbling infrastructure.

Opponents called it a tax increase on working families who cannot afford it.

