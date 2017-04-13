Governor Ivey Announces Chief of Staff and Press Secretary, Pledges to “Restore Alabama’s Image”

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey has announced her first staff appointments since taking over for Robert Bentley.

Ivey says Steve Pelham will serve as Chief of Staff and Eileen Jones as Press Secretary for the Office of the Governor. The appointments were effective on Tuesday.

“Government transparency and efficiency start with a trustworthy team. Steve Pelham and Eileen Jones fully fit this bill,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “They are also only the start as the Ivey administration staffs up to restore Alabama’s image.”

Pelham, a native of Auburn, most recently served as Chief of Staff to then Lieutenant Governor Ivey since her election in 2010. Pelham has more than twenty years of experience serving members of Congress in both Washington and Alabama. He was District Director for Congressman Terry Everett for eight years before being named by President George W. Bush as Alabama Rural Development State Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a post he held from 2001 to 2009.

As Chief of Staff, Pelham will lead Governor Ivey’s staff as they steady the ship of state, improve Alabama’s image, and create more opportunities for all Alabamians.

Eileen Jones, a veteran news professional, has worked in Memphis, Jacksonville, FL, Chicago and for 18 years as a Political Reporter at WSFA 12 News in Montgomery. During her time in Montgomery, Jones was known for holding politicians and other news makers accountable. She will work closely with members of the media to ensure that the Ivey Administration is as transparent as possible and that they have access to Governor Ivey.

News 5 is told Bentley’s Press Secretary, Yasmine R. August, is taking a job at the Emergency Management Agency.

More appointments are expected as Governor Ivey further staffs her new office.