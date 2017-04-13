Girl Scouts Chapter Suing Organization Over Dues

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska chapter of the Girl Scouts of the United States is suing the national organization over fees.

The Fairbanks-based Farthest North Girl Scout Council says annual dues paid to the national organization for each girl and adult rose from $12 to $15 in 2014 and will increase to $25 in 2018. Its executive director says the 30-member Girl Scout USA Board does not have authority to raise dues. Nelles says fee increases must be approved by the larger National Council, which convenes every three years.

