Former American Idol Contestant Sentenced for Child Porn in Alabama

Associated Press Published:

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — A former “American Idol” contestant has received the maximum sentence after being found guilty on seven counts of possession of child pornography.

26-year-old Brandon Cox, of Wetumpka, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 70 years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender.

In January, a jury found that Cox had downloaded nearly 275 files of child pornography on his computer.

Cox said multiple times during his trial that he did not know what was on his computer because he had only used it to download music.

Cox was a 2012 “American Idol” contestant. He was cut from the show’s group round during Hollywood Week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s