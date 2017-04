Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a man who escaped from police custody. 31-year-old Charles Mott escaped from the back of a patrol car after he was arrested yesterday at a home in Jackson County, Mississippi. He is believed to be driving a stolen 1999 Ford Expedition and he was last seen driving north toward Big Point.

If you’ve seen Mott please call the Jackson County Sherrif’s Office at 228-769-3065 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.