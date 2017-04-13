Crawfish Boil Benedict

Ingredients:
- Cream Sauce à (4 oz. volume per portion)
- Crawfish à (2 oz. volume per portion)
- Cajun Seasoning
- Two Poached Eggs
- Open Face Biscuit
- Optional: Fried Breakfast Potatoes
The Crawfish Sauce:
- Ladle one scoop of cream sauce in a sauté pan over medium heat.
- Once the cream sauce starts to bubble add a 2 oz. scoop of crawfish tails.
- Keep on medium heat until the everything is hot (approx. 2 min).
NOTE: Be careful not to let the pan get too hot as it will cause the sauce to break.
Compiling the Dish:
- Put one poached egg in the center of each biscuit.
- Top each egg with two ounces of the finished sauce.
- Garnish with Chives.
- Add fried breakfast potatoes as desired
