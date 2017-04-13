Crawfish Boil Benedict

WKRG Staff Published:

Ingredients:

  • Cream Sauce à (4 oz. volume per portion)
  • Crawfish à (2 oz. volume per portion)
  • Cajun Seasoning
  • Two Poached Eggs
  • Open Face Biscuit
  • Optional: Fried Breakfast Potatoes

The Crawfish Sauce:

  1. Ladle one scoop of cream sauce in a sauté pan over medium heat.
  2. Once the cream sauce starts to bubble add a 2 oz. scoop of crawfish tails.
  3. Keep on medium heat until the everything is hot (approx. 2 min).

NOTE: Be careful not to let the pan get too hot as it will cause the sauce to break.

Compiling the Dish:

  1. Put one poached egg in the center of each biscuit.
  2. Top each egg with two ounces of the finished sauce.
  3. Garnish with Chives.
  4. Add fried breakfast potatoes as desired

 

The Ruby Slipper Cafe

(251) 800-7470

