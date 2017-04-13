Crawfish Boil Benedict

Ingredients:

Cream Sauce à (4 oz. volume per portion)

Crawfish à (2 oz. volume per portion)

Cajun Seasoning

Two Poached Eggs

Open Face Biscuit

Optional: Fried Breakfast Potatoes

The Crawfish Sauce:

Ladle one scoop of cream sauce in a sauté pan over medium heat. Once the cream sauce starts to bubble add a 2 oz. scoop of crawfish tails. Keep on medium heat until the everything is hot (approx. 2 min).

NOTE: Be careful not to let the pan get too hot as it will cause the sauce to break.

Compiling the Dish:

Put one poached egg in the center of each biscuit. Top each egg with two ounces of the finished sauce. Garnish with Chives. Add fried breakfast potatoes as desired

