Chris Elliott Announces Run for State Senate

Chris Elliott, a successful Baldwin County business owner and Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission, has announced his candidacy for the Alabama State Senate, District 32, as a Republican in the June 2018 primary.

“As a Baldwin County Commissioner, I have built coalitions to substantially increase the efficiency of your county government saving taxpayers 10’s of millions of dollars each year and substantially reducing the overall county employee headcount, all while increasing investment on road and drainage projects to address our critical infrastructure needs. We have brought new high paying jobs to Baldwin County with even more prospects in the future so that we may diversify our economy. We have enacted new planning, zoning, and subdivision regulations that help to protect our quality of life and our environment while being respectful of private property rights. I have rekindled positive working relationships with our school officials, mayors, and city councils that allow us to address our growth challenges together. It is time to take these proven principles of government efficiency and a cooperative spirit that have been so successful in Baldwin County to the State Senate.”

Commissioner Elliott currently serves as the Chairman of the Baldwin County Commission as well as on several national, statewide and countywide boards and committees including the National Association of Counties’ Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee, the Alabama County Commission Association’s Transportation and Public Works Legislative Workgroup, the Baldwin County Pretrial Release and Community Corrections Board, the South Alabama Rural Planning Organization, the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, the Historic Blakely Authority and the Baldwin County Department of Archives and History Advisory Board . Commissioner Elliott also serves on the Board of Directors of Baldwin County United Way and as the Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization. In 2015 he was recognized as one of the Mobile Area’s top 40 under 40 young leaders by Mobile Bay Monthly Magazine.

Commissioner Elliott is President and Owner of The Elliott Companies, Inc. which owns and operates ServiceMaster Restore franchises in Mobile and Baldwin County, Alabama, providing multidisciplinary disaster mitigation, catastrophe restoration, and construction services. He also serves as the Vice President of the Catastrophe Restoration Services Division of Elliott Builders, Inc., a family owned general construction firm and is the managing partner in Elliott Development LLC, a real estate holding company. Commissioner Elliott has experience in the nuclear industry working for both state emergency management and utilities in the areas of nuclear security and emergency preparedness. Commissioner Elliott’s experience also extends to the regulation of certain professions, including contractors, engineers, soil scientists, and realtors, gained while working for the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Commissioner Elliott is a graduate of St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile and of the University of Richmond in Virginia where he received a B.A. in Political Science and Urban Policy.

Active in Republican politics for over a decade, Commissioner Elliott has worked with numerous statewide and local political campaigns in both Virginia and Alabama. Commissioner Elliott serves on the Executive Committee of the Baldwin County Republican Party and has served as the Vice Chairman for Commission District 2, the Steering Committee of the Baldwin County Republican Party and the Executive Committee of the Alabama Republican Party.

Following Commissioner Elliott’s primary victory, the Governor-appointed Commissioner Elliott to the Office of County Commissioner, District 2, on the Baldwin County Commission to fill the unexpired term of the prior Commissioner until November 11, 2014. A Republican, Commissioner Elliott is currently serving his first term on the Baldwin County Commission (Term: 2014-2018).

Commissioner Elliott lives in Daphne with his wife, Alainna, and their two children.

Chris and his family are members of St. James Episcopal Church of Fairhope where he has served as an usher and served on the Church’s Vestry. He is an avid sailor, upland bird hunter, and assistant t-ball coach.