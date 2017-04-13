Chicken Oscar with Key Lime Hollandaise

Brine
Ingredients:
- 4 6 oz. chicken breast
- 2 cups buttermilk
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh ground white pepper
Method:
Pound breasts slightly. Combine buttermilk, vinegar, salt and pepper. Marinate in buttermilk brine overnight.
Breading
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup finely ground Ritz crackers
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground white pepper
Method:
- Combine ingredients. Remove chicken breast from buttermilk and shake off excess liquid. Place in breading mixture.
- Sauté breasts in pan with clarified butter until browned on each side. Remove chicken.
- Toss crabmeat in pan drippings nesting it over the chicken when hot.
Key lime Hollandaise sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 egg yolks
- ½ teaspoon Crystal hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon fresh key juice
- 1 teaspoon white wine your favorite
- ½ cup melted clarified butter
Topping
- 1 cup jumbo lump gulf crabmeat
- 2 dozen asparagus spears
Method:
- In a double boiler combine yolks, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice and wine. Whisk over the hot water until it holds its shape, then remove from heat and drizzle in butter a little at a time.
- Blanch the asparagus for about 10 seconds and then sauté briefly with minced garlic and shallots.
Island View Casino
228-314-1530