Chicken Oscar with Key Lime Hollandaise

Brine

Ingredients:

  • 4 6 oz. chicken breast
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ground white pepper

Method:

Pound breasts slightly. Combine buttermilk, vinegar, salt and pepper. Marinate in buttermilk brine overnight.

 

Breading

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup finely ground Ritz crackers
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon ground white pepper

Method:

  • Combine ingredients. Remove chicken breast from buttermilk and shake off excess liquid. Place in breading mixture.
  • Sauté breasts in pan with clarified butter until browned on each side. Remove chicken.
  • Toss crabmeat in pan drippings nesting it over the chicken when hot.

 

Key lime Hollandaise sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3 egg yolks
  • ½ teaspoon Crystal hot sauce
  • ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon fresh key juice
  • 1 teaspoon white wine your favorite
  • ½ cup melted clarified butter

 

Topping

  • 1 cup jumbo lump gulf crabmeat
  • 2 dozen asparagus spears

Method:

  • In a double boiler combine yolks, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice and wine. Whisk over the hot water until it holds its shape, then remove from heat and drizzle in butter a little at a time.
  • Blanch the asparagus for about 10 seconds and then sauté briefly with minced garlic and shallots.

 

Island View Casino

228-314-1530

http://www.islandviewcasino.com

