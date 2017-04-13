CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman Steals Guitar Amp

A woman stole a guitar amp from a utility trailer in Fairhope. It was all caught on camera.

The burglary happened around 10:00 o’clock Thursday morning at the Shell gas station at 181 and 104.

The video shows the woman exiting the front passenger door of a black SUV. She stands around, talks with the driver, and suddenly takes the amp. She quickly enters the vehicle and takes off. The pair remains on the run. The victim, shockingly, was in the pickup truck at the time of the robbery. He was texting and didn’t realize what was happening until it was too late. He says the amp belonged to his 7-year-old son.

Video and pictures courtesy of victim.