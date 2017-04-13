Caught on Camera: Bullets Miss Little Girl’s Head By Inches

(CNN) — A young girl is lucky to be alive after she was nearly hit by gunfire at a barber shop in Chandler, Arizona. The shooting was caught on camera.

The little girl running around the barber shop who knows what made her decide to sit down at this very moment, but it may have saved her life.

Two bullets burst though the window behind her one on each side of her head. “We saw the bullet holes in the window but we didn’t know it had been that close,” said Michael O’Hara who witnessed it, “that’s really shocking we are really lucky she didn’t get hurt worse.”

“I was told go and lock the door so i came and locked the door and looked out to try to figure out what was going on and you know we called 911,” Said O’Hara.

Two men are now in jail, Michael Hart and Rafael Santos. Investigators say Hart was the trigger man after a dispute with a tattoo business. After he and Santos drove away officers say Hart called a friend in looking for a ride. Investigators say when they arrested hart they found a gun and 26-hundred dollars.