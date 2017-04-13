Carnival Fantasy Delayed For Hours

Carnival Cruise Lines says it’s received clearance to sail from The Alabama Cruise Terminal within the hour. The ship, set to set sail at 4 pm Thursday afternoon, remained in port throughout the evening. Technical difficulties with the ship’s propulsion system delayed departure. Cruise line officials say the problem affects the ship’s maximum speed. Passengers who opt to stay onboard will get a 50% discount and also receive an onboard credit. Passengers who choose to leave the ship tonight will get a full refund.

Problems with the ship’s propulsion system are preventing Fantasy from maintaining the scheduled itinerary, including a visit to Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is set to return to Mobile on Monday.