2 Dozen Trapped on Six Flags Roller Coaster

Emergency workers are scrambling to rescue more than 2 dozen people from a roller coaster in Maryland. It’s happening at Six Flags America in Bowie. The roller coaster cars can be seen perched high above the park at what appears to be close to the top of the ride. WJZ TV reports that the ride is called the Joker’s Jinx and that firefighters have to take down each rider one by one using a harness. Thankfully the riders aren’t upside down. Park officials say they all appear to be OK. There have been no reports on how the problem started in the first place.

