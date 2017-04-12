Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby: “I never dreamed he’d be this big…”

Oh, baby!

That was most likely the reaction of Natashia Corrigan, a mother in Melbourne, Australia, after giving birth to a 13-pound, 4-ounce baby boy back in January.

“It’s hard to get our minds around such a whirlwind of a day,” Corrigan wrote in a Facebook post that is now going viral. “I never dreamed we’d get so much love for our BIG baby boy and family.”

Brian Liddle Jr. was born on Jan. 24 at Mercy Hospital in Heidelberg, Victoria, during the 40th week of Corrigan’s pregnancy. He’s her third child. She also has two daughters, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 7 pounds, 12 ounces — nearly half the size of their older brother.

But Corrigan says Brian Jr.’s large frame wasn’t exactly a surprise.

During her pregnancy, Corrigan was told her child would be on the heavier side, as he weighed in at around 9 pounds at the 36-week mark, reports Austrailian TV network 7 News.

That still didn’t prepare her when she officially read the numbers on the scale.

“I never dreamed he’d be this big, thought he’d be an 11 pounder at the max! But we were blessed with a safe delivery of a 13.5 pounder! I’m still in shock!” Corrigan said.