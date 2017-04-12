Wednesday’s Traffic Report

Here’s a look at your Wednesday morning commute from News 5 Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler.

(6:55 a.m.) Good morning! If your morning commute requires you to head out the door in the next few minutes and out on the road ways, things are moving along pretty well but traffic volume has picked up. As John Nodar has been telling you this morning, we still have some areas of fog so keep an eye out for that but moving along nicely on the Bayway and Causeway right now no problems along the Eastern Shore due to any accidents. Both tunnels running along pretty smoothly and both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents they’re working at this time.

(6:35 a.m.) Good morning. It’s a rather foggy start for many in the area, if you find yourself in that of course headlights on low beam. Right now through Baldwin County seeing a lot of spots of fog, over in Mobile as well. But no issues right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway both directions looking good. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. We’re looking pretty good coming down I-65 with no major problems there as well.