UN Peacekeepers’ Child Sex Ring Left Victims, But No Arrests

An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world – signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known. The AP found more than 300 of the allegations involved children, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.

A leaked U.N. internal report also exposed a child sex ring in Haiti involving 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers. Despite overwhelming evidence, no one was jailed for the abuse and exploitation.