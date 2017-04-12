Sewage Spill Map Focused on Making Public Aware

Mobile Baykeeper has joined with eight other environmental groups around the state to give the public a tool to find out about raw sewage spills.

The Sewage Spill Explorer shows all of the spills reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Baykeeper’s Casi Callaway says raw sewage spills threaten the health and safety of the public, and they have a right to know when it happens. In 2016, the data from the map shows between 29 and 43 million gallons of raw sewage spilled. Since January of 2016, more than 3 million gallons has spilled in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, mostly after heavy rain.

The group wants the public to know where and when spills happen so that they can decide whether or not to use the waterways and if seafood from the waterways should be consumed.

Click here to find out more about the interactive map, and an online petition to urge ADEM to establish a consistent public notification process about sewage spills.