Scambuster: Alleged Ringleader Of “IRS Scam” Arrested in India

Indian Police say  24-year-old Sagar Thakkar, aka “Shaggy” is the ringleader of several call centers that bamboozle people out of thousands of dollars.

The “IRS scam” revolves around one of these con artists calling you to say you owe back taxes and threaten to throw you in jail, take away your home, driver’s license or visa unless you pay up now. They usually tell you to put money on a prepaid debit card for them. However, agents from the IRS will never call you and demand payment immediately.

On News 5 at 10:00 p.m., hear why officials say you still shouldn’t let your guard down when it comes to suspicious calls from the IRS.

