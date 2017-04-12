Roll Cloud

Roll Cloud by Jeremy Parks
Roll Cloud by Laurie Strite

Have you ever seen a roll cloud? It’s a gentle version of a gust front or shelf cloud that we see in thunderstorms, except you don’t need a storm for a roll cloud to form. Unlike a shelf cloud, the roll cloud is not attached to anything. All it takes is a little push of moist air into calm air that rises just enough to condense and form a cloud. If you watch it in fast motion, you would see the rolling motion of the cloud.

The video was captured in Foley, Alabama by Crystal Harden on April 12, 2017.

Roll Cloud by Jeremy Parks

