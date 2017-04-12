Infant Dies After Being Found Unresponsive by Parents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 3-month-old died Tuesday in Atmore after the parents found the child unresponsive.

According to a release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the parents awoke to find their child unresponsive in their home on Martinville Loop. They called 911 and began CPR until help could arrive.

The ambulance transported the child to Atmore Community Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The child’s body was sent to Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile for an autopsy. At this time, the exact cause of death is unknown.

The parents have not been charged and are cooperating with law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says that all deaths, whether unattended, suspicious or unknown in nature, are always treated to the level of a homicide.

The names of the parents and the child are not being released at this time.

