Fundraiser for Saraland Officer Shot in Line of Duty

Participating Hardees restaurants in Baldwin and Mobile counties are hosting an officer appreciation day, Thursday, April 13th.

The event has a special focus on the Saraland Police Department and officer Jackie Tucker.

Tucker is recovering after she was shot in the line of duty in December, 2016.

With a flyer, 20% percent of your pre-tax purchase will go to Tucker’s family.

You can find the flyer at the bottom of this page.

Restaurant locations taking part in the fundraising effort include: Bay Minette, Grand Bay, Theodore, Saraland, Moffett Road, Schillinger, Government Street, Prichard and Foley.