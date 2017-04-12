Corrections Officer Stabbed

An inmate already serving a sentence of life-without-parole for a 2006 murder conviction, will now be charged with assaulting and stabbing a corrections officer.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Officials say the C.O. confronted Sahking Burke while he was attempting to run from other officers inside the facility. The corrections officer was taken to a hospital in Birmingham and is in stable condition.

Officials say Burke used a makeshift knife in the stabbing. The knife was recovered when other officers detained Burke.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the incident.