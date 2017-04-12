City of Mobile to show Moana, Star Wars and have activities for kids on spring break

The City of Mobile is reaching out to its youngest citizens while they’re on spring break at Mobile County schools. The event began Tuesday, but there are still opportunities to watch movies in local parks and today, and tomorrow, there will be activities as well.

When: April 11-13, 10 am to 1 pm

Where:

Wednesday, April 12: Rickarby Park, 550 Rickarby St.

Thursday, April 13: Stotts Park, 2150 Demetropolis Rd.

The City of Mobile is providing a free day of activities in the park for school children out on spring break. Join us for a day of face painting, balloon clowns, arts & crafts, inflatables, the One Fun Mobile truck and more.

Mobtown Movies

Moana Premier: April 13, 7:30 pm

Where: Langan Park, 4850 Museum Dr.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Premier: April 14, 7:30 pm

Where: Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Rd.

Looking for more spring break activities? Grab a lawn chair and enjoy a free outdoor movie with your family at our signature parks. This year we’re showing Moana and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.