“Angel of Death” Prison Killer Was In Protective Custody

By Published:
Convicted serial killer Donald Harvey

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A union representing corrections officers says the suspect in the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the “Angel of Death” was a fellow Ohio inmate in a protective custody unit.

Former nurse’s aide Donald Harvey died last month after he was found beaten at the state’s prison in Toledo.

A prison spokeswoman tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2ooox3q ) the 64-year-old Harvey was in protective custody because of his case’s notoriety, but the unit isn’t extra-restrictive housing.

Investigators haven’t publicly identified or charged the suspect or said why the suspect was in protective custody.

Harvey was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky. He said he was trying to end their suffering and claimed he killed even more.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s