ALEA Secretary Stan Stabler Resigns, Replacement Picked

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The secretary for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Stan Stabler, resigned Wednesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey sent a press release to news media on Wednesday.

Hal Taylor will be taking over as Acting Secretary of Alabama Law Enforcement.

“Hal Taylor is a man of the utmost integrity who I trust during this time of transition to help in my vision of improving Alabama’s image,” stated Gov. Ivey in a press release. “I also thank the hundreds of men and women in our state law enforcement ranks who work every day to protect us.”

Former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley fired Spencer Collier in March 2016, before making Stabler the ALEA Secretary.

Hal Taylor most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the State Bureau of Investigations and ALEA Chief of Staff beginning in 2014. Prior to that, Taylor worked for the ABC Board going back to 1992. There he held multiple positions, including executive security and then assistant director of the Enforcement Division.