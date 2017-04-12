Actor Charlie Murphy, Star of “Chapelle Show,” Dead at 57

CBS/AP Published:

NEW YORK, NY (CBS/AP) — Actor and comedian Charlie Murphy has passed away at 57.

This, according to TMZ, following a battle with leukemia.

Charlie Murphy is the older brother of Eddie Murphy, but a very popular stand-up comedian and actor on his own, starring in the “Chappelle Show,” “Are We There Yet?” and “The Boondocks.”

Charlie also co-wrote some of some of Eddie’s movies.

His wife having died in 2009 of cervical cancer, Charlie Murphy is survived by two children from a previous relationship.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s