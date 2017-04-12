Actor Charlie Murphy, Star of “Chapelle Show,” Dead at 57

NEW YORK, NY (CBS/AP) — Actor and comedian Charlie Murphy has passed away at 57.

This, according to TMZ, following a battle with leukemia.

Charlie Murphy is the older brother of Eddie Murphy, but a very popular stand-up comedian and actor on his own, starring in the “Chappelle Show,” “Are We There Yet?” and “The Boondocks.”

Charlie also co-wrote some of some of Eddie’s movies.

His wife having died in 2009 of cervical cancer, Charlie Murphy is survived by two children from a previous relationship.