3 Explosions Near Soccer Club’s Bus

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) – Police in Dortmund, Germany, are investigating three explosions that went off Tuesday near the team bus of Borussia Dotrmund, one of the country’s top soccer clubs.

The explosions injured one player and occurred as the team was leaving its hotel for a first-leg match against Monaco in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The game was called off shortly before kickoff and rescheduled for Wednesday.

Police said they were working on the assumption that the blasts were directed at the Dortmund team and caused by “serious explosive devices,” which may have been hidden in a hedge near a car park.

The police chief says it’s not clear yet who was behind the explosions, although a local prosecutor said a letter claiming responsibility was found near the site of the blasts.