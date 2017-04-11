Utah Doctor May Have Committed Suicide After Being Imprisoned

Olivia Stump Published:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say a doctor imprisoned for drugging his beauty queen wife and leaving her to die in a bathtub may have killed himself.

Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that they didn’t find “any signs of foul play” in their preliminary investigation, so they’re investigating Martin MacNeill’s death as a suicide.

The 60-year-old MacNeill was found unresponsive Sunday morning near the greenhouse of the Olympus Facility at the Utah State Prison. Corrections officers tried to revive MacNeill, but he was declared dead at the facility.

MacNeill had been in prison since September 2014 after his conviction for first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Michelle.

No additional information has been given about how the incident happened. Officials say it may take up to 12 weeks to determine the cause of death.

