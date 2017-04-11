UPDATE: United Airlines CEO Tweets Apology After Passenger Dragged Off Plane

CHICAGO (AP) — The CEO of United Airlines issued a stronger apology on Twitter Tuesday about a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight.

Munoz’s original apology on Monday received criticism after the altercation in which he described the 69-year-old man taken off the plane as “disruptive and belligerent.” Videotape of the confrontation spread across social media.

News of the controversy is even receiving comment from the White House. A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was “troubling” to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight.

However, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says it’s unlikely the federal government will launch a separate investigation.

Spicer notes that local authorities and United are reviewing the incident. He says he’s sure Trump has seen the video but that any comment from the president could influence a potential outcome of the investigations.

Spicer adds that he thinks everyone who has seen the video can agree that the situation could have been handled better.