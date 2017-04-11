Tax Preparer Admits to Filing False Claims to Gamble

A Gulfport woman has admitted to filling false returns with the IRS and then using the money to gamble at casinos.

News outlets report 65-year-old Doris Kelley, who was a tax preparer, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to obstructing the IRS and filing false returns, causing the government an almost $500,000 loss. Officials say Kelley used the money to gamble at coast casinos.

According to a release, Kelley provided copies of accurate returns to her clients, but did not file the returns with the IRS. The release says in some cases she filed returns in clients’ names without their knowledge.