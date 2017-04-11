Pizza Delivery Man Robbed at Gunpoint in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pizza delivery man was robbed while making a delivery Monday in west Mobile, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza when an unknown man, armed with a handgun, approached him. The man told the victim to give him his money and after he did, told him to run in the other direction.

The robbery happened in the 6600 block of Lorena Drive, which is off Zeigler Blvd. near the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds. The robbery took place just after 10:30 p.m.

No arrests have been in the case and the investigation is ongoing. The fate of the pizza is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.