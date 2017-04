One person is injured and has been taken to a local hospital after going off the road causing their vehicle to flip over, on the 7300 block of Airport Blvd just off Cody Road.

The accident occured just before 4AM Tuesday.

The roll over car accident did damge a few cars in the automobile parking lot of Sadaloa’s Autoair.

No word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries.

New 5 will have updates coming up on News 5 this morning.