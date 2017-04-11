News 5 Obtains Bentley Resignation Letter to Governor Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained the official resignation letter Robert Bentley submitted to step down as Governor of Alabama.

READ HERE: Robert Bentley Resignation Letter

The letter, sent to Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey, is relatively short at just two sentences long. It reads:

“Pursuant to 36-9-11, I, Robert Bentley, respectfully resign as Governor of the State of Alabama effective immediately. I thank the people of Alabama for allowing me the privilege of serving in that capacity for more than six years. Sincerely, Robert Bentley, Governor.”

Included in the PDF above is the Oath of Office documentation for Ivey, who was sworn in as the 54th Alabama Governor Monday evening. She’s the first Republican woman elected lieutenant governor of Alabama and the first Republican to hold that office for two straight terms.

Alabama’s first female governor was Lurleen Wallace, wife of four-term Gov. George C. Wallace. She ran as a surrogate for her still-powerful husband in 1966 when he couldn’t seek re-election because of term limits. She won, but died in office in 1968. Her husband regained the governor’s seat in 1970.

The 72-year-old Ivey is from Wilcox County, the same rural area where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions grew up.

Bentley, in his Monday evening speech, said he’s not always made the right choices.

“Though I sometimes failed, I’ve always tried to live up to the high expectations the people placed on the (person) who holds this esteemed office,” he said at the Capitol.

The stunning resignation came after Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor violations of campaign finance law.