News 5 Interviews Governor Kay Ivey, Discusses Transition and Plans for Alabama

News 5’s Debbie Williams spoke to Kay Ivey, who less than 24 hours prior, was the Lieutenant Governor of Alabama. Ivey took the state’s highest political office upon the resignation of her predecessor, Robert Bentley, for charges related to an affair with his top aide.

Ivey says she’s been “very busy” on her first day, meeting with staff members, cabinet members and state legislators. She’s called the experience of becoming Governor both “exciting” and “humbling,” and was thrilled so many people could attend her swearing-in ceremony Monday night on such short notice.

Ivey told Debbie Williams she plans to move into the Governor’s mansion at some point.

