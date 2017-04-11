Milton Police Looking for Missing Mother and Child

City of Milton Chief of Police Anthony Tindell announced today that:

On 04-09-17 at about 7:45 am, Michaela Aldridge, 22, left her residence, in the Ferris Hill area of Milton, to go for a walk with her three-year-old daughter, Katelyna Leland.

She took her cell phone with her and no other possessions. Her family received a text from her around 1:15 pm on 04/09/17, saying she was staying with a friend but has not had any contact since.

If anyone has had any contact with Michaela they are asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 983-5423.