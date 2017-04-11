Kidnapping and Carjacking Suspect Arrested after Weeks on the run

The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest from a spree of crimes earlier this year.

35-year-old Thomas Christopher Watson is behind bars this morning after being charged with kidnapping and robbery first degree from February and attempting to elude police late March.

Since then, Police say Watson has been in hiding for over three weeks.

Watson, who has a tattoo on the right side of his face, was booked into Mobile Metro jail just before 4 AM Tuesday.

Mobile Jail records do no indicate any bond amount at this time.

Additional charges are listed below:

Kidnapping 1st degree

Passing stopped school bus

Probation revocation

Receiving stolen property 1st degree

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Robbery 1st