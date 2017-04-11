Kay Ivey Wasting No Time, Official Governor Website Updated with Planned Initiatives

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — Less than 24 hours after the resignation of Robert Bentley, the official website for the Governor of Alabama has been updated with a new leader.

GOVERNOR’S WEBSITE: http://governor.alabama.gov/

Kay Ivey, who was sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama, is now listed as Governor on the website, governor.Alabama.gov.

The website provides informative links such as the Ivey’s planned initiatives, her biography, and contact information.

Governor Ivey took office on Monday after former Governor Robert Bentley resigned due to charges related to an affair with his top aide Rebekah Mason.