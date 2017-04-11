Jon Mason Fired by the State of Alabama

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jon Mason, the husband of the woman accused of having an affair with former Gov. Bentley, has been fired by the State of Alabama.

In her first day in office, new Governor Kay Ivey let Mason go from his position as the Director of Serve Alabama, which is a state agency under the governor’s office that handles faith-based and volunteer services.

Mason was appointed by Gov. Bentley during his last term but after his historic resignation Monday, Mason was let go.

This is expected to be the first of many staff changes under Ivey. Many positions under review and those reviews began Tuesday.

News Five is in Montgomery working to gather more details and will update when they become available.

Jon and Rebekah Mason

