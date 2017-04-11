Gulf Coast State Senator Plans Lt. Governor Run

Related Coverage Glover Announces Run For Lt. Governor

Montgomery, AL (WKRG)

Reiterating an announcement he made in February, State Senator Rusty Glover says he will run for the position of Lt. Governor in 14 months. WKRG’s Chad Petri reached out to him via iMessage Monday evening after Kay Ivey was sworn in as governor.

“I’m looking to serve the state in a different capacity. My two predecessors (Sen. Ann Bedsole and Sen. Hap Meyers) both served 3 terms and moved on and I wish to do the same,” said Glover in an iMessage. Glover is a retired teacher. He has been in the legislature since 2002 and a state senator since 2006. Thus far, he’s the only person to announce his intentions for that office.