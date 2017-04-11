FIRST LOOK: Kay Ivey Takes Over as Governor of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the resignation of Robert Bentley, Alabamians are getting the first look at the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey at work.

Tuesday, Ivey’s office sent News Five a picture of Ivey working behind her desk in the Lt. Governor’s office. She has not yet moved into the Governor’s Office at the Alabama State Capitol building.

Ivey is keeping busy during her first day at work. She fired the Director of Serve Alabama, Jon Mason, who is also the husband of Rebekah Mason the woman embroiled in the scandal with Bentley.

News Five has also learned that Ivey will sign the judicial override bill (SB16), passed by the legislature last week, into law. The bill takes away the power of a judge to override a jury in capital cases.

News Five is in Montgomery and working to gather more details.