Crescent Theater Owner Hopes to Open New Location with Community’s Help

It looks like the final curtain won’t fall on the Crescent Theater on Dauphin Street after all.

When owner Max Morey and The Crescent Theater Film Society, the nonprofit group that financially supports the theater, announced last week they were being forced to close due to an increase in rent, Morey quickly set out on a plan to keep his business alive.

Within a matter of hours, Morey was in talks with a different realtor to hopefully sign a lease at 450 Dauphin Street, three blocks away.

“It’s going to be bigger and better. There will be extra rows, more bathrooms, a waiting area,” Morey optimistically told curious customers checking in for the 2 p.m. matinee of “Going in Style.”

“This could very well be our last film. We may literally be ‘going in style,'” Morey said.

Finding a new location is only half the battle though. Morey says they’ll have to raise a hefty penny to get the building ‘movie-ready’ if the lease agreement goes through.

Morey hopes the kind words of support from the community will turn into kind financial donations from customers and corporate sponsors, so he can continue to keep downtown staple alive.

“This is my pledge to anyone who even just donates $5. I’ll be there for you. I’ll be there in a newer, bigger, better theater. Our future only looks better and brighter,” Morey said.

Morey said he’s working with The Crescent Theater Film Society to create a GoFundMe page by the end of the week. We will post the link when it’s available.