Veterans Choice Card Program Extended

Local VA health care leaders to host town hall event for veterans

Veteran Affairs health benefits have been extended to more than 142,000 veterans living in rural Alabama.

The extension of federal program was approved by Congress to allow vets living more than a certain distance from a VA facility to seek private medical care outside of the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Congress voted on the program’s extension on Wednesday.

Now, veterans across the country can continue treatment after the program’s original expiration date this summer.

The Veterans Affairs Choice Card is designed for former military personnel facing lengthy wait times or who live more than 40 miles from a VA medical facility. It was expected to expire in August.

