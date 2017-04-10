Two hurt in spring break related shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Biloxi police say two people were wounded in a spring break related shooting.

News outlets report the shooting happened Saturday.

Authorities say the shooting occurred between two vehicles that stopped next to each other in the middle of the street.

Police Lt. Christopher DeBack said in a news release that both vehicles were gone when officers arrived.

Authorities were able to connect the injuries to the shooting after two people in their late 20s came to the hospital saying that they’d been shot.

Investigators say the incident was spring break related, but the victims where local residents.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.