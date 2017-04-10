Sheriff: Inmate accused of trying to kill officer escapes in north Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities have been searching for an inmate accused of trying to kill a police officer after they say he escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said 43-year-old Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick of Florence escaped Saturday night.

The TimesDaily reports (http://bit.ly/2oi9QAB) that Kilpatrick was being held without bail awaiting trial on a number of offenses, including attempted murder of a Florence police officer.

Singleton said Kilpatrick apparently escaped by crawling through the casing around a plumping pipe, then made his way to the roof of the detention center and was able to crawl over the razor wire that surrounds the roof and yard.

Authorities said Kilpatrick was last seen running south on Seminary Street from the detention center.