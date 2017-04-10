Robert Bentley, Governor No More

He had nothing say as he headed off to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. By 4:15 he was no longer treated as a Governor, but as a criminal, although you couldn’t tell by his mugshot.

“He has lost his job, he has lost his church, he has lost his family,” said special prosecutor Ellen Brooks. “Don’t take that to say that I feel sorry for him. He did what he did and he deserves now to be called a criminal.”

By 5 o’clock the Governor was before a judge making a deal. He would plead guilty to converting campaign money to pay legal fees for Rebekah Mason and to waiting months before reporting a 50 thousand dollar loan. Two misdemeanors. He will pay fines, do community service and serve no jail time.

“Part of our agreement was he must resign,” said Brooks. “Part of our agreement was that he pay back as much as he could to the state and by getting back those campaign funds we’ve assured he can’t misspend them anymore.”

While it may be over for Bentley, what about Mason?

“She obviously led the Governor astray, took advantage of his poor decision making,” said Representative Ed Henry who led the impeachment charge. “I hope she’s held accountable. She’s part to blame if not to blame for a lot of the embarrassment that has been brought on us.”

Some time after 6:30 the Governor had apologized again, said goodbye and left the capitol. But he did not leave as Governor; he left as a convicted criminal.