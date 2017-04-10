People React to Dead Rat Found in Salad: The Latest on the Food Recall

When we talked to the CDC over the phone, we were told the spring mixed salad were sold at Walmart’s–much like this one–across the southeast, mainly in Florida and Alabama. But the people we talked to say if the dead rodent was found in a salad they were eating, they would be disgusted.

“That’s creepy, that’s very creepy, that makes you think,” says grocery shopper Derrick Harris.

People are reacting to the news that a dead bat was found in a woman’s salad.

“In the packing industry, there’s a lot of different things, there’s a lot of things moving around in a big warehouse, so little incidents like this have come up,” says grocery shopper Alex Chestnut.

According to the centers for disease control, the bat was found in the Fresh Express Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

The animal was sent to be tested for rabies, but it could not be determined that it indeed had rabies.

For people who grocery shop for salad mixes, they say a more detailed checks and balance system should be in place before food hits the shelf.

“Whoever is in charge just needs to step it up and have better security at the factory, so they won’t go around making people sick,” says grocery shopper William Marshall.

“That’s where all the Zika, West Nile come in, and like I said, people need to be more careful of who they put in charge of things,” says Harris.

For now the salad has been recalled, and we do know two people did eat out of the prepackaged salad but no reports on if they got sick.

In the mean time, consumers should check their refrigerators to see if they have purchased the product.

The promotion code on the salad is G-0-8-9-B-1-9 and best-if-used-by date of April 14TH 2017.

You can return the salad where you purchased it.