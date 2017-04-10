MCSO Investigating Overnight Shooting

Mobile County, AL (WKRG)

At least one person was hurt in an overnight shooting on Bud Odom Road. It’s in an area in south Citronelle. Bud Odom Road is just off Highway 45. The incident happened before 3 AM Monday morning.

We’re not sure about what led to the shooting nor do we know the condition of the victim. We’ve reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s office for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Family members say a 35-year-old man was taken by life flight helicopter to USA Medical Center. They say he is in the ICU.

MCSO Sergeant Joe Mahoney says this Citronelle Police handed this case over to Mobile County’s Major Crimes unit to investigate since they have more resources to look into this sort of incident.

WKRG will have more on this developing story on the air and online at WKRG.com.