Lawmakers React to Resignation of Robert Bentley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lawmakers in Alabama and Washington D.C. are reacting to the news of Robert Bentley resigning as Governor of Alabama.

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-AL) issued the following statement Monday:

Governor’s Bentley decision to resign was the right thing to do. The people of Alabama deserve leaders who are focused on the serious issues facing our state, and I look forward to better days ahead.”

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) sent the following statement to News 5 immediately after the resignation:

The American people’s trust in their government depends on the integrity and dignity of those in office, and it is clear that Alabamians have lost this in Governor Bentley. As governor, Bentley was elected by the people of Alabama to the highest position of authority and should consequentially treat the office with the utmost respect. I believe he has made the right decision in offering his resignation. I look forward to working with Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey in her new capacity as Governor of Alabama.”

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Capshaw) on Monday released the following statement:

I’m grateful that Governor Bentley has seen the writing on the wall and made what must have been a difficult decision. When I met with him on Friday, I told him I would be praying for him. I will continue praying for him as he adjusts to the next chapter in his life and reflects upon the legacy he leaves behind. I’ll pray, as well, for Governor Kay Ivey, who has had an awesome burden placed upon her shoulders, but as someone who knows her talents and abilities and the values that guide her moral compass, I’m confident she will lead our state well. The attention of the House and Senate can once again fully focus on the real problems facing our state. We can now turn our attention to our most fundamental task of passing our state’s budgets. We can once again devote our every effort to doing the important work that our constituents – the families, neighbors, friends, and hardworking men and women in each of our districts – sent us to Montgomery to do. I have faith that with God’s grace and His guidance, we can put this difficult chapter in Alabama’s history behind us and work toward providing our children, our grandchildren, and their children after them a better and more prosperous Alabama.”

Senate Minority Leader Quinton Ross (D-Montgomery) issued a statement as well:

For the past two years, the Alabama Legislature has been plagued by distractions that have threatened to derail our legislative system. Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, and now, former Gov. Robert Bentley have all caused embarrassing headlines for our great state on a local, regional and national level. Therefore, moving forward from today, it is critical that we do not allow anything else to distract us from the job at hand which is providing solutions to the many problems our citizens face. I want to congratulate Gov. Kay Ivey on becoming the second female Governor in the history of our state. I look forward to Gov. Ivey’s leadership and working with my colleagues in the Alabama Legislature to address the many pressing issues before us, such as Medicaid expansion, the General Fund Budget, prison overcrowding and redistricting. With less than 15 legislative days remaining in the session, it’s time for us to get back to work.”